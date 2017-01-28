A former stripper who refused to talk to police about her millionaire husband’s unsolved murder has fled Britain for a new life in the Spanish sun.

Ukrainian internet bride Anna Ziuzina, 38, is living in a luxury villa – one of two properties she has bought in Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

This week, she refused to appear at the UK inquest into the death of her husband Barry Pring, where a coroner ruled he had been killed unlawfully.

The coroner concluded Mr Pring had been tricked into climbing a safety barrier on to a Kiev motorway, where a hit-and-run driver ran him down seconds after Ms Ziuzina walked away from him.

Ms Ziuzina did not attend his funeral in Devon and has been in a dispute ever since with his family over his £1.5m estate.

In the past, she has described Mr Pring’s death nine years ago as a tragic accident.

Last night, there was no answer at the £700,000 villa, though there had been sightings of her new partner, wealthy businessman Ivan Lister, with whom she has a four-year-old child.

Her father, a former toilet cleaner, and her mother Olga are living in an apartment in a block not far from her villa.

A local property register shows that Ms Ziuzina is the owner of both homes, thought together to be worth around €1m (£850,000).

The villa, not far from the rich playground of Puerto Banus, has a swimming pool and whirlpool and is hidden from the road.

Ms Ziuzina was originally questioned as a witness by Ukrainian police when they investigated her husband’s death as a hit-and-run accident.

By the time they turned it into a murder inquiry, she had moved to London and begun a relationship with Mr Lister, who runs a company involved in the gambling business.

Ukrainian authorities asked Devon and Cornwall Police – through the British Government – to interview her, but they have no jurisdiction in the case and she simply refused to meet them.

In a Home Office document seen by Sky News, an official asked the Ukrainians why they were treating Ms Ziuzina as a witness, not as a suspect.

The Pring family say they will continue to seek justice for Barry. His brother Shaughan said: We were happy with the inquest verdict and will discuss the next move with our solicitors.

Their MP Neil Parish is to raise the case in Parliament and urge the Government and the Ukrainian authorities to let Devon and Cornwall Police take over the investigation.

Mr Pring and Ms Ziuzina met on an internet dating website, but never lived together during their brief marriage.

She stayed in Kiev in a flat he bought while he returned to work in London and visited her regularly.

He flew to Kiev on their first anniversary in February 2008, and had a boozy dinner at a restaurant she booked beside a motorway 16 miles from the city centre.

According to Ms Ziuzina, a taxi she called was delayed – so in the snow and darkness, the couple climbed the motorway barrier to try to flag down a cab. They were on the side of the motorway heading away from Kiev.

She suddenly thought she had left a glove in the restaurant and had just turned back when a car travelling at 75mph, with false plates and no lights, hit and killed her husband, throwing him 30m across the barrier and shattering his body.

The car was later found abandoned and the driver has never been identified.

Ms Ziuzina’s London solicitors did not return our calls.

(c) Sky News 2017: Internet bride of unlawfully killed millionaire has fled to Spain

Comments

comments