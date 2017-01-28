An Island man is being celebrated for this achievement to educate a large number or resident on how to use life-saving equipment.

Gordon White from the Brading Haven Yacht Club, has managed to train 100 adults and children in the area on how to use the clubs defibrillator safely and effectively.

As part of the 100-4-1 campaign, Gordon is being given special recognition at an event at the club today (Saturday).

Louise Walker, Head of Ambulance Training & Community Response Services said:

“He’s got a background where he feels quite passionately about the fact that the defibrillator is important in the event of a out of hospital cardiac arrest so for him this is his community, his yacht club and he’s basically spread that passion and also raised public awareness in general about the importance of these life saving devices. “To train that many people in that small in that small vicinity is an achievement cause you try orchestrating people and getting them together can be tricky…Some people book for training and then they don’t turn up, not realising that actually by coming to training gives you the confidence to use that piece of kit.”

Louise had this message for Brading Haven Yacht Club and Gordon White:

“I just want to say a big thank you to Brading Haven Yacht Club and Gordon White for being so passionate and enthusiastic and at times, when you thought you weren’t going to hit the 100 mark and then you did, that amazing and we’re so grateful to areas such as this that have achieved so much over the last few months, it’s absolutely incredible and we hope to continue to keep working with them.”

