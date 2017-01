In Isle of Wight Rugby today (Saturday)…

In Hampshire Division One…

The Isle of Wight Rugby club are at home to Farnborough in Wootton. Kick off starts at 2.30

The Shanklin and Sandown Hurricanes take on Petersfield also at home, with kick off at 2 o’clock.

Also, Ventnor take on Chineham on home turf.

Comments

comments