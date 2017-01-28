The 60-year-old man from Sandown, arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday following the death of a Gurnard woman, has been released with no further action.

Hampshire Constabulary says it is not seeking anybody else in connection with the 45-year-old’s death and is no longer treating the death as suspicious.

Isle of Wight police officers were called to an address on The Avenue, Gurnard, just before 4.15pm on 26 January. They found a woman to be seriously ill. She was taken to St Mary’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A Home Office post mortem has been conducted but has failed to establish a cause of death. Further tests are being carried out and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

Officers remain on scene today (Saturday) as the force concludes its examination and searches.

