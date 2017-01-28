Donald Trump has signed a sweeping new executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough new controls on travellers from seven Muslim countries.

The US President who had promised the measures – called extreme vetting – during last year’s election campaign, said he was making America safe from radical Islamic terrorists.

This is big stuff, he declared at the Pentagon, after signing an order entitled ‘Protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States’.

I’m establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.

We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people.

Mr Trump’s decree suspends the entire US refugee resettlement programme for at least 120 days while tough new vetting rules of applicants’ backgrounds are established.

The new protocols will ensure that those approved for refugee admission do not pose a threat to the security and welfare of the United States.

In addition, it specifically bars Syrian refugees from the US indefinitely, or until the president himself decides that they no longer pose a threat.

Meanwhile, no visas will be issued for 90 days to migrants or visitors from seven mainly-Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Some exceptions will be made for members of religious minorities, which, in the countries targeted by the decree, would imply favourable treatment for Christians.

The move was immediately condemned by Democrats, civil liberties groups and aid groups.

President Trump has cloaked what is a discriminatory ban against nationals of Muslim countries under the banner of national security, said Greg Chen of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

This policy does not make us safer. It shows weakness and withdraws our nation from the position as global leader when so many refugees urgently need protection.

Anthony Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, said: ‘Extreme vetting’ is just a euphemism for discriminating against Muslims.

Ahmed Rehab, director of the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said his group would mount legal challenges to fight the order tooth and nail.

It is targeting people based on their faith and national origin, and not on their character or their criminality, he said.

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist and Nobel peace laureate who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012, said she was heartbroken.

She urged Mr Trump not to abandon the world’s most defenceless children and families.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio promised a legal fight against the Trump administration if any attempt is made to withhold federal funds over immigration enforcement.

Mr Trump plans to make good on his campaign pledge to block federal funding to states and cities where local law enforcement refuse to report undocumented immigrants they encounter to federal authorities.

If any action is taken as a result to restrict our funding, at that point we will bring legal action to stop it, said Mr de Blasio at a news conference at City Hall.

Mr De Blasio, surrounded by various city officials including his police commissioner, James O’Neill, also reassured city residents that the NYPD would not be used to enforce Mr Trump’s new executive orders.

We have come so far in making this city safe and building a better relationship between police and community. We are not going to take the very people that keep us safe every day and turn them against the communities they serve, he added.

