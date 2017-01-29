Your Chance To Walk Over London’s O2 Arena With Isle Of Wight Charity

Fancy the chance to walk over the roof of the O2 Arena in London while raising money for an Isle of Wight children’s charity?

Challenge and Adventure is looking for 30 adventurous volunteers who will take part in the breathtaking walk on 23 February.

Each will need to raise at least £250 in sponsorship for the charity, towards its £7500 total.

At 53 metres (174 feet) high, the Roof Walk crosses the peak of the iconic building on the Greenwich peninsula. The 360 degree views span 15 miles, on a good day.

Challenge and Adventure’s Gary Meek said:

“Anybody that works, or volunteers, or supports any charity will realise the squeeze is on at the moment and we’re all desperately trying to raise money for the much-needed work that we do. Challenge and Adventure works here, solely on the Isle of Wight, with disadvantaged and challenging young people. “Everything [on the walk] is done securely and safely. It’s not the case of literally climbing with a rope. We’re not climbing a cliff, or the Spinnaker Tower, for example. It is a steel walkway and although you do need to be attached, is it all done very securely and very safely. It will be a fantastic and exhilarating experience.”

To brave the walk you need to be aged at least 10 years old and you must be over 1.2 metres tall (3.9 feet).

To book a place on the climb, call Challenge and Adventure on 527026, or click here to visit the website.

