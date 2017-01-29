The Foreign Secretary is trying to ensure Britons with dual citizenship are exempt from Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

Boris Johnson is talking to the US President’s senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief strategist Stephen Bannon to find a way to stop Britons being affected.

There has been global outrage over Mr Trump’s executive order to temporarily ban refugees and citizens from seven mainly-Muslim countries coming to the US.

The extreme vetting measure means no visas are being issued for 90 days to migrants or visitors from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Britons with dual nationality will also be affected, and there are concerns that UK passport holders born in those countries may also be barred.

Downing Street has said the Prime Minister does not agree with the controversial measures.

And Theresa May ordered Mr Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd to call their US counterparts to raise concerns over the block.

No 10 is particularly concerned about the impact the ban could have on UK nationals, including Iraqi-born Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi and Somali-born Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah.

The move showed how seriously the PM was taking the issue and she was absolutely determined to respond to the fears of Britons over the ban, No 10 sources said.

Mr Johnson earlier tweeted it was divisive and wrong to stigmatise people because of their nationality as he vowed to protect Britons’ rights and freedoms.

President Trump has defended the immigration ban, which he claims is aimed at stopping terror attacks in America.

Meanwhile, Mr Zahawi, the Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon, said his sons, who were born and grew up in the UK, were due to visit from Princeton University, where they are studying, and he fears they will not be allowed to go back.

I hope President Trump will reconsider, he said. Daesh (Islamic State) will be loving this day because if the leader of the free world can act in this way, then why shouldn’t they preach hatred and violence.

Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo says he fears the travel ban means he may not be able to return to his family in the United States.

It comes as pressure has been mounting on Mrs May to cancel a planned state visit to the UK by President Trump later this year because of his controversial immigration policies.

An online petition calling for the state visit to be scrapped as it would cause embarrassment to the Queen has already been backed by more than 500,000 people.

Conservative leader in Scotland, Ruth Davidson, said the state visit should not go ahead as long as the cruel and divisive ban was in place, as she urged the US leader to reconsider the policy.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday the Prime Minister should not have made the offer to the American leader and it should be withdrawn.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon also voiced her opposition to the state visit, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suggested it should be postponed.

Sadiq Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, called the travel ban cruel and shameful and while it was in place we should not be rolling out the red carpet for President Trump.

The Muslim Council of Britain urged the UK Government to stand up for British values as it condemned the ban.

There have been protests at a number of US airports against the strict controls which Mr Trump says are needed to fight international terrorism.

