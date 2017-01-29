A former neighbour of a man, who died on Saddleworth Moor in 2015 and whose identity was only confirmed this week, say his is shocked, saddened and confused by his death.

After a 13-month investigation, police revealed on Thursday that the mystery body, which became known as the ‘Man on the Moor’, was that of 67-year-old David Lytton

Peter Dias who lived next door to Mr Lytton in Streatham, south London, was one of several neighbours who said they were shocked by the news.

I just wouldn’t have thought he would have done something like that but I do know David was quite a lonely character, he said.

In all the years we lived here with him, we’ve had little interaction with him but he was always a pleasant person.

Mr Dias invited Mr Lytton to a family wedding in 1994 and can be seen dancing in a home video during the event.

I think David was just glad that we invited him to the wedding and he took the opportunity to come. He was quite social on his table that he was sitting at apparently. I think he was just very glad of that and the other few occasions when we would invite him to family parties, Mr Dias said.

Mr Dias said they were neighbours from the 1980s until Mr Lytton moved to Pakistan in 2005, without warning.

Neighbours say he was a tube driver, and at one stage perhaps worked as a taxi driver and even a casino croupier.

Mr Lytton was found on the morning of 12 December 2015, fully clothed and facing the summit of Indian’s Head, a prominent feature above Dovestone Reservoir on Saddleworth Moor in the Peak District.

Police discovered he had travelled to the UK from Lahore, Pakistan, two days before his death.

Three train tickets and £130 in cash were found on his body, but he had no wallet, ID or phone.

On the day before his body was found, he was seen on CCTV pacing outside London’s Ealing Broadway station. He was later seen at London’s Euston station.

He then travelled by train from London to Manchester, where he entered a pub in Greenfield and asked for directions to the 1,500ft summit.

He had been warned not to attempt the walk so late in the day but set off anyway. Witnesses saw him on the track at dusk that evening.

Following his death, toxicology reports showed Mr Lytton had been killed by strychnine, which is found in rat poison. Police say he poisoned himself.

Numerous theories about his identity were raised as the police investigation continued.

It wasn’t until a leg implant was traced back to Lahore where the surgery had been carried out and his identity was discovered.

We’ve found the whole thing very sad, Mr Dias said. I think he was a very lonely person with only a few regular visitors. When he left we have no recollection of him saying goodbye to us. I would go as far to use the word recluse. He would keep himself to himself but was always a very pleasant person.

A full inquest will take place on 14 March.

Comments

comments