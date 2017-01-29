Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah says he fears Donald Trump’s travel ban means he may not be able to return to his family in the United States.

Sir Mo is a British citizen but was born in Somalia – one of the seven mainly-Muslim countries affected by the US President’s controversial immigration order.

People from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen have been temporarily barred from entering the US along with all refugees.

The ban could also affect UK citizens born in those seven countries and the long-distance runner is concerned he will be classed by the US authorities as an alien.

Sir Mo, 33, lives with his wife Tania and their four children in Portland, Oregon, but he is currently at a training camp in Ethiopia.

He is a British passport holder and does not have dual nationality or hold a Somalian passport, but he fears he may be affected by the strict new controls.

The sportsman said it was deeply troubling that he will have to tell his youngsters that daddy might not be able to come home.

He added his voice to criticism of the President’s executive order, saying the ban comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.

It comes as Theresa May is under pressure to cancel a planned state visit to the UK by Mr Trump later this year because of his controversial policies.

The US leader has defended the immigration ban, which he claims is aimed at stopping terror attacks in America.

He tweeted: Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world – a horrible mess!

But in a statement, athlete Sir Mo, who won gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m events at the London and Rio Olympics, said: On 1 January this year, Her Majesty The Queen made me a Knight of the Realm.

On 27 January, President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien.

I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years – working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home.

Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome.

He added: It’s deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that daddy might not be able to come home – to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.

Sir Mo continued: I was welcomed into Britain from Somalia at eight years old and given the chance to succeed and realise my dreams.

I have been proud to represent my country, win medals for the British people and receive the greatest honour of a knighthood.

My story is an example of what can happen when you follow polices of compassion and understanding, not hate and isolation.

A representative for the athlete said: We are seeking to clarify the situation with the US authorities. Mo is currently at a training camp and is not planned to return to the US for a number of weeks.

However, as I’m sure you can appreciate, he and Tania want to understand the direct impact on them (if any) as a matter of urgency.

Downing Street has said that Mrs May does not agree with the new immigration measures and will raise the issue with the US government if British citizens are affected.

