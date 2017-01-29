Prince William and Prince Harry will mark the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death by commissioning a statue of their mother.

In a joint statement the two Princes said: It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue.

Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.

The statue of the Princess will be placed in a public part of Kensington Palace gardens, Diana’s former home.

The Princes have asked a small committee to help them come up with a design and choose a sculptor.

The committee includes Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Julia Samuel, a godparent of Prince George who was a close friend of the Princess, and will be chaired by Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, their former principal private secretary.

It is hoped the statue will be unveiled later this year.

William was 15 years old and Harry just 12 when their mother Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997. It was not clear until now how they would mark the 20th anniversary.

Other organisations have announced plans to remember her.

The Historic Royal Palaces are displaying an exhibition of her clothes and dresses at Kensington Palace from February, tracing the evolution of her style.

A specially designed white garden will also be planted in the grounds of the palace this spring and summer.

The Diana Award, the only charity that bears the name of Diana, Princess of Wales, has launched their legacy awards celebrating children and teenagers who have transformed the lives of others.

Chief executive Tessy Ojo said: Twenty years ago most of the young people we work with were not here, but one of the ways we talk to them about the princess is through her work, her work in community, her kindness, how she reached out.

I think it’s important to keep Diana’s legacy alive because she really changed society, she changed how we interact with various things in society, she showed a lot of kindness and a lot of compassion.

We want to encourage the public to show that little bit of kindness and to be just that little bit more compassionate.

