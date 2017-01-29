The billionaire tycoon Sir Philip Green is closing in on a deal to salvage the pensions of thousands of ex-BHS workers – with the agreement likely to cost him more than £350m.

Sky News has learnt that the high street chain’s former owner could be just days away from signing a provisional deal with The Pensions Regulator to plug the BHS scheme’s controversial deficit.

Sources close to the talks between the two sides said that a deal could be struck as soon as next week, although they cautioned that there were still moving parts, and that further delays could yet ensue.

We’ve been here before, said one insider.

It won’t be done until it’s done.

Details of the likely agreement, which would come nearly eight months after Sir Philip promised to sort the deficit, were largely unclear on Saturday night.

One person said, however, that it was likely to involve lump-sum payments to thousands of former BHS workers with smaller pension pots, alongside the creation of a new scheme to make ongoing payments to remaining members.

Any deal will be closely scrutinised by MPs on the Commons Work and Pensions Select Committee, whose chairman, Frank Field, has fought a long battle to persuade Sir Philip to pay up.

An agreement between the tycoon and regulators could leave BHS pensioners continuing to face modest cuts to their benefits, although a settlement would have to be on better terms than those of the industry-funded lifeboat, the Pension Protection Fund (PPF).

Last November, the pensions watchdog began legal proceedings against Sir Philip, his companies and Dominic Chappell, the man to whom he sold BHS, in an effort to accelerate a deal.

Sources said that a warning notice issued to Sir Philip had included a demand for a sum north of £350m.

Lesley Titcomb, chief executive of the Pensions Regulator, is also under pressure to hammer out a deal that guarantees payments to more than 20,000 pensioners.

BHS collapsed into administration last April, bringing an end to nearly a century of trading on the high street.

Approximately 11,000 people lost their jobs when the chain closed its doors for the final time last August, sparking a deepening row between its former owners, advisers, regulators and BHS’s administrators.

The last formal valuation of BHS’s pension deficit stood at £571m but is thought to have increased substantially as ultra-low interest rates have depressed gilt yields.

Sir Philip, whose high street empire includes brands such as Top Shop and Dorothy Perkins, has fought a pitched battle with Mr Field and MPs who demanded that he be stripped of his knighthood.

Sky News revealed last August that Sir Philip was seeking an assurance that regulators would abandon their separate anti-avoidance probe intoý BHS’s pension deficit if he made a voluntary financial contribution to the retirement pots of thousands of the collapsed chain’s former employees.

Sir Philip’s spokesman declined to comment on Saturday, while a spokesman for the regulator repeated an earlier statement, saying: We remain in discussion with Sir Philip’s advisers.

Any settlement offer we accept has to be robust enough to stand the test of time and mean that members and the PPF are not left in a worse position further down the road.

