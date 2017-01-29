THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES

:: The Observer

President Trump’s decision to ban immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries has sparked fury, anguish and legal action – with refugees and migrants stopped from boarding flights to the US.

:: The Sunday Times

Donald Trump and Prince Charles are engaged in an extraordinary diplomatic row over climate change, with US officials warning the President will erupt if he is lectured on environmental issues.

:: The Sunday Telegraph

The Government has admitted that the system for investigating murders committed in Northern Ireland during the Troubles is not working because it is targeting soldiers rather than terrorists.

:: The Mail on Sunday

NHS doctors have been told not to call pregnant patients expectant mothers because it might offend transgender people, according to British Medical Association guidelines.

:: Sunday Express and Sunday People

Prince William and Prince Harry are commissioning a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

:: Daily Star Sunday

EastEnders star Ross Kemp reportedly feared for his life while filming a documentary in Libya.

:: Watch the Press Preview every evening on Sky News at 10.30pm and 11.30pm. Sunday night’s reviewers will be the documentary maker and journalist Jenny Kleeman, along with historian Peter Frankopan.

(c) Sky News 2017: Sunday’s national newspaper front pages

Comments

comments