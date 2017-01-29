Theresa May does "not agree" with Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions and will make representations if it affects Britons, Number 10 says.

The Prime Minister clarified her position after earlier insisting it was up to the US government to devise its own policy.

A Downing Street official said: Immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States, just the same as immigration policy for this country should be set by our government.

But we do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking.

People from seven Muslim-majority nations are banned from entering America for 90 days under the President’s executive order, while Syrian refugees have been barred indefinitely.

There have been protests at several airports in the US, where visa holders have been denied permission to enter the country.

The crackdown means British citizens born in Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen will not be able to travel to the States – even if they do not have dual nationality.

One of those affected is Iraqi-born Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon.

He tweeted: I’m a British citizen & so proud to have been welcomed to this country. Sad to hear I’ll be banned from the USA based on my country of birth.

A sad, sad day to feel like a second-class citizen. Sad day for the USA.

Downing Street said Mrs May’s team would be in touch with the White House if Britons were affected by the order.

We are studying this new executive order to see what it means and what the legal effects are, and in particular what the consequences are for UK nationals, Number 10 said.

If there is any impact on UK nationals then clearly we will make representations to the US government about that.

The US Embassy in Ireland has also confirmed that the new restrictions are being implemented at immigration pre-clearance facilities at Dublin and Shannon airports.

Labour and Conservative MPs had reacted with horror to Mr Trump’s policy, and Mrs May’s initial refusal to condemn it.

Other world leaders, including Canada’s Justin Trudeau and French President Francois Hollande, were more forthright in speaking out against the ban.

Outspoken Tory MP Heidi Allen tweeted the Prime Minister directly to say: Strong leadership means not being afraid to tell someone powerful when they’re wrong. It’s an ethos this country is proud of Theresa May.

And Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: President Trump’s executive order against refugees and Muslims should shock and appal us all.

