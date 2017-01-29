America’s immigration system has been plunged into chaos and confusion in the wake of strict travel restrictions on people from seven Muslim-majority nations.

President Trump’s sweeping executive order for extreme vetting means no visas are being issued for 90 days to migrants or visitors from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

But the ban is also affecting permanent, legal US citizens who were born in these countries. Those who were not on American soil when the decree came into effect are not able to re-enter for three months – separating them from their families and putting their jobs at risk.

Some green card holders who were flying home to the US when the executive order was signed have been taken into custody at airports upon arrival – with dozens of immigration lawyers attempting to help the stranded.

A judge has ruled those who have already landed in the US with valid visas can be temporarily allowed to stay in the country.

As of Saturday night, customs and border protection officials had denied entry to more than 170 people.

Others who were about to board flights back to America have been told they cannot travel – and the Homeland Security Department has been contacting airlines and recommending them to deny boarding to certain passengers.

Enforcement of the executive order for those landing in the States has been described as patchy and disorganised, and some American airports have been more lenient than others.

According to the executive order, exceptions can be made when it is in the national interest, but one federal law enforcement official said: It’s unclear at this point what the threshold of the national interest is.

The International Air Transport Association has been told that the ban also applies to flight crew who are from one of the listed countries.

Protests are taking place across the US – including airports in New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas.

The decree has also created uncertainty for refugees who were about to begin a new life in the States, as all resettlements have been suspended for at least 120 days while tougher vetting rules are established. Syrian refugees have been specifically barred from the US indefinitely.

One aid organisation said it knew of 2,000 refugees who had been scheduled to relocate to the US next week.

No refugees were on planes heading to America when the order came into force, but 350 people who had already begun their journeys are now stuck in Kenya.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee, speaking at Sea-Tac Airport, condemned the chaos and cruelty of Mr Trump’s policy – and warned it was provocative, incompetent, ineffective and damaging to the economy.

British citizens who carry passports for one of the seven affected countries have also been caught up in the disruption.

Hamaseh Tayari, a Scottish vet who holds an Iranian passport, told the Guardian she has been left stranded in Costa Rica as her flight back to Glasgow was scheduled to go via New York.

She and her boyfriend now face the possibility of having to pay an extra £2,000 to fly to Madrid in order to get home.

President Trump has said the executive order is a necessary step to stop radical Islamic terrorists from coming to the US – but stressed the decree is not a Muslim ban.

He has faced condemnation from leaders around the world, with Iran’s Foreign Minister warning Tehran is going to stop issuing new visas to US citizens in retaliation to the ban.

American technology giants have also responded furiously to the immigration clampdown.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said his company does not support the policy. In an apparent reference to its co-founder Steve Jobs, the son of a Syrian immigrant, Mr Cook said: Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do.

Google has urged its employees from the seven countries affected to cancel any travel plans outside the US.

The impact on foreign students is also unclear. Figures from the Homeland Security Department suggest that 17,000 students from the blacklisted countries were allowed into the US in 2015/16.

