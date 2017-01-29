Improvement and restoration works at Newport Minster are progressing well and should be completed by May.

If you’ve been walking around the centre of Newport, you might’ve noticed scaffolding outside Newport Minster Church.

Repair and restoration work is on phase five of eight planned phases.

There’s improvements to windows, floors and stonework – with the whole project expected to be completed by May. The church remains open to the public.

Thousands of pounds worth of grants are making the work possible.

As part of the works, the minster has received a latest grant of £9,300 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The project ‘Discovering Newport Minster, its history and royal links’ involves creating a heritage trail following the royal links with Carisbrooke Castle, Osborne House, St Mildred’s Church, Whippingham, and the minster. This is in addition to a grant of £2,500 from Portsmouth’s Church of England Diocese.

Volunteers from Newport Minster and the Friends of Newport Minster will carry out research including using the County Archives and talking to local people as well as consulting local historians.

Commenting on the award, Reverend Kevin Arkell, said:

“This is wonderful news. We love where we live and know there’s so much more to discover about our past. We are all really excited about the opportunity to promote the story of the Minster as we share our heritage and history.”

Comments

comments