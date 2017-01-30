The Police and Crime Commissioner’s office has been given the go ahead for a rise in the council tax precept to pay for policing.

The rise of 3.12% in the precept will mean on average a 10p per week increase for properties in Band D, starting from April 1st.

The Hampshire Police and Crime Panel backed the proposal from Michael Lane, the Police and Crime Commissioner, for the increase.

Mr Lane said:

“I am delighted that a significant number of people listened to why we needed to increase the policing precept by £5 and were in agreement with it, and I would like to thank everyone who responded to my consultation. “This precept decision for 2017/18 takes into account both the immediate and medium term resourcing requirements that enable Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Southampton and Portsmouth to be safer now and in the future. This £5 increase puts us in a stronger position to meet the immediate risks and continue to respond to the ever increasing complexity of crime. “However, even with this, and any possible future increases in council tax, it is estimated that if national government funding for policing continues to be worked out in a way that is unfair we will be facing a funding shortfall of £23 million a year by 2021.”

Hampshire Police and Crime Panel, which holds the office of the PCC to account, approved the increase in the precept.

Chair of the panel is Isle of Wight Council Leader Dave Stewart:

“The Hampshire Police and Crime Panel supports the Police and Crime Commissioner’s proposed increase in the Council Tax precept for 2017/18 which we believe will help meet the current and evolving challenges facing officers in keeping our communities safe, tackling issues such as cyber crime and ensuring that Police premises are fit for purpose and more efficient. “Through the work of our finance working group, we satisfied ourselves that the precept increase is appropriate to maintain an effective level of policing in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight over the next financial year, whilst at the same time acknowledging the continuing financial pressures. “The Panel is confident that by supporting the PCC’s budget for 2017/18, the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will continue to receive a high quality policing service.”

