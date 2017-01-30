Ryde Rowing Club has given the Isle of Wight Youth Trust a timely financial boost.

Sponsors, supporters and helpers were entertained at an informal gathering at their Clubhouse on Friday (27) to thank them for their support during the last year.

In addition to the club’s main sponsors Wightlink, main regatta sponsors Carisbrooke Shipping, a special mention was made of those who had supported a major fundraising project for the year – to secure a replacement minibus bus .

A special thank you was made to those who had supported this project – Spinlock, Churchers Bolitho Way, Sydenhams, the Horse and Groom and TLM Laser – who are also the Club Regatta’s new main sponsors.

After a welcome and thanks from Club Captain Peter Allsopp, a presentation was made to Felicity Radak, a Fundraiser with the Isle of Wight Youth Trust, who – working in conjunction with Wightlink – was the club’s nominated charity, once again in 2016.

Following various fundraising activities – the club was able to hand over another cheque for £500 to the Isle of Wight Youth Trust, matching the donation made last year.

Photo: Ryde Rowing Club Captain Pete Allsopp presenting the cheque to Felicity Radak of the IW Youth Trust.

