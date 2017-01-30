A children’s entertainer who became a victim of fake news is hoping that a new inquiry will result in strong measures to stop the scourge of fake news.

Dave Benson Phillips, star of Get Your Own Back, said that fake news reports saying he had died in a car crash had had a major impact on his life.

He told Sky News: A lot of people took it on face value that I had in fact been killed in a car crash.

We hadn’t really recognised how big the impact was going to be until we found ourselves going to theatres who said: ‘We’ve re-booked your show because we thought you were dead’.

Without sounding too emotional about it, it affected me a lot.

The person who it affected the most was my mum.

She found out the news from a work colleague and was very upset.

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee is launching the inquiry today into the widespread dissemination, through social media and the internet, and acceptance as fact of stories of uncertain provenance or accuracy.

The fear was strengthened by claims that voters in last year’s US presidential election were subjected to possibly unprecedented amounts of fake news, according to the committee.

Committee chairman Damian Collins said: Just as major tech companies have accepted they have a social responsibility to combat piracy online and the illegal sharing of content, they also need to help address the spreading of fake news on social media platforms.

Consumers should also be given new tools to help them assess the origin and likely veracity of news stories they read online.

He said that fake news was a threat to democracy and undermines confidence in the media in general.

