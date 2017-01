There was mixed fortune for the Isle of Wight’s senior football teams on Saturday (28).

In the Wessex League Premier Division, Newport made the trip to Whitchurch and came home with the points thanks to a 3-0 win.

Cowes Sports lost 2-1 at home against Bemerton Heath.

And in Division One, East Cowes Vics lost 4-0 at home to Hamble.

