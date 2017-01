WATCH: Isle of Wight born footballer – Dan Butler – scored a wondergoal on Saturday (28) to help give his Newport County side all three points.

Scroll down for video

The left back’s volley – from around 20 yards out – flew into the top corner to help County to a 3-1 win against Hartlepool in Sky Bet League Two.

Butler, a 22 year old former Portsmouth player, joined Newport County on a two-year deal last June.

You can see Butler’s goal below.

Dan Butler’s goal for Newport County (c) Sky Sports

Comments

comments