This years Pickle Wars 2017 has smashed it’s previous fundraising day.

Visitors to the Woodvale in Gurnard helped to raise £8157 for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation yesterday (Sunday).

Over 60 entries from across the country vied to be crowned Pickle King or Queen – entry

number 38 called Rogers Peril was the final winner.

A beard shave from Dave Rogers of All About Catering helped to boost the amount by more than £900, coupled with a raffle and auction.

Comments

comments