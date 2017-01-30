Police on the Isle of Wight are appealing for witnesses after an Audi A7 car was found on fire in Bembridge.
The fire began at around 9.45pm on Friday (27), at Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park on Hillway Road.
A police spokesperson said:
“Officers are trying to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident, and are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time.
“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen what caused the fire, or anyone acting suspiciously in the Hillway Road area at the time of the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newport CID on 101, quoting 44170034852, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.