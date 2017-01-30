The fire began at around 9.45pm on Friday (27), at Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park on Hillway Road.

A police spokesperson said:

“Officers are trying to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident, and are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen what caused the fire, or anyone acting suspiciously in the Hillway Road area at the time of the incident.”