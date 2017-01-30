Six people have been killed after gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, during evening prayers.

Police said a further eight people were wounded in the attack which the mosque’s president, Mohamed Yangui, described as barbaric.

A witness said two masked gunmen started shooting inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre, where more than 50 men, women and children had gathered.

They told CBC’s French language service Radio-Canada the attackers had a native accent and yelled Allahu akbar as they opened fire.

A bullet passed right over my head, said the witness. There were even kids. There was even a three-year-old who was with his father.

Those killed were said to be aged between 35 and 70 years old. Some of the wounded are said to be in a critical condition and were taken to different hospitals across the city.

Police said two people had been arrested – one at the scene, and another in nearby d’Orleans, Quebec, following a pursuit.

Their identities have not been released and the motive for the attack is still being investigated.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement: We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge. It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence.

Diversity is our strength and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume said: No person should have to pay with their life for their race, their colour, their sexual orientation or their religious beliefs.

Solidarity rallies are expected to be held across Quebec on Monday.

Ali Hamadi, who left the mosque before the shooting, said his friend Abdelkrim Hassen, a married father-of-three, was among the dead.

Zebida Bendjeddou, who also left the building earlier on Sunday evening, said the centre had received threats.

In June, they’d put a pig’s head in front of the mosque. But we thought ‘oh, they’re isolated events’. We didn’t take it seriously, she said.

But tonight, those isolated events, they take on a different scope.

The shooting comes amid protests worldwide over President Donald Trump’s travel ban on refugees and citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries from entering the US.

Police in New York are increasing patrols at mosques in the city following the Quebec shooting.

Incidents of Islamophobia have increased in Quebec in recent years amid a political debate over banning the niqab, or Muslim face covering.

In 2013 police launched an investigation after a mosque in the Saguenay region was splattered with what was believed to be pig blood.

