Police are investigating if six teenagers found dead after a garden party in Germany were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

The five young men and one young woman were found on Sunday morning by the owner of a garden shed, who wondered why his son and daughter – both among the victims – had not returned from the party.

Police in Arnstein, Bavaria, said the victims were all aged 18 or 19.

They said in a statement: It remains unclear what led to the death of the six people, but there were no indications of any violent crime.

There was a wood-burning stove in the shed, prompting detectives to investigate the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Local police spokesman Bjorn Schmitt told the Bild newspaper the group had turned on the stove so it is a possibility, but there are others.

He said post-mortem examinations should provide more information on the cause of the deaths.

