WIN tickets to the BRIT Awards 2017 with MasterCard and Isle of Wight Radio.

The BRIT Awards 2017 is hands down the biggest night in British music – and we’re giving you and a friend the chance to be there! We’ll also be putting you up for a night in a Central London hotel with Breakfast included.

Last year, the BRIT Awards saw unbelievable performances from Rihanna and Drake, Justin Bieber and James Bay and – of course – Adele.

If you want to be at the BRIT Awards 2017 then we’ve got the tickets you need. Register for your chance to win.

On Friday 10th and 17th, we’ll call one name at random throughout the day. If it’s your name, you’ll have 30 minutes to claim your tickets to the hottest event in the calendar – so you’d better be listening!

Terms and conditions: You must be 18 or over to enter this competition. Tickets non transferable. If your name is called on air (107&102 FM) you will have 30 minutes to contact the studio on 01982 822002 to claim your prize, if this time window ends and you have not contacted us you will be placed back into the draw and another name drawn. Admission terms and conditions apply and can be found at www.brits.co.uk. Isle of Wight Radio can not be held responsible for cancellation of the event or any refusal of admission. Any under 18’s must be accompanied by an over 18. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted to the event. Travel not included. One central London hotel room is included in the prize. Further Isle of Wight Radio terms and conditions that apply to this competition can be found here.

Comments

comments