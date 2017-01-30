Zara Larsson, The Vamps, Clean Bandit Among Latest Acts Added To Isle Of Wight Festival

Clean Bandit The Vamps Zara Larsson,and, are the latest names to be added to the Isle of Wight Festival 2017 line-up.

Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Strypes, The Amazons, Germein Sisters, Judas, The Novatones and The Second Sons are the upcoming names also set to appear at Seaclose Park in June, it has been announced today (Monday).

David Guetta, Run DMC, Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart, Kaiser Chiefs, Texas and Rag’n’Bone Man are among the artists already named.

Example + DJ Wire, Nothing But Thieves, George Ezra, Bastille, Jack Savoretti and Rag’n’Bone Man will also entertain the crowds.

Catfish and the Bottlemen…

…Released their debut album ‘The Balcony’ in September 2014 and went on to win best newcomer at the BBC Awards later that year. They won a BRIT Award for best British Breakthrough Act. They have toured extensively on both sides of the Atlantic and in May released their eagerly anticipated second album ‘The Ride’. The end of 2016 saw the band embark upon an 8 week tour of the US, before finishing up with arena dates across the UK. 2017 sees Catfish and the Bottlemen play dates in Australia, Japan and South America, and embark upon a major stadium tour of the USA in the summer with Green Day.

Zara Larsson…

…has, over the past 12 months, achieved what most artists can only dream of. She’s one of the biggest and most exciting breakthrough artists of the year. To date, she has graced the cover of NME, featured in the Time Magazine’s 30 most influential teenagers and become unmissable across our screens and airwaves.Factor in a V Festival performance, two 2016 MTV EMAs wins, two BRIT Award nominations and the small matter of opening for Beyoncé on both dates of her Formation World Tour at Wembley Stadium, it’s been non-stop for the Swedish sensation. Her debut single, ‘Lush Life’ gained over half a billion streams on Spotify and gone double Platinum here in the UK.

Zara Larsson said:

“So excited to play the Isle of Wight Festival! UK festivals are always so much fun! You guys always bring 100%.”

Clean Bandit…

…emerged in 2012 and have gone onto become global Number One stars. Their first UK Number One single in 2014, ‘Rather Be’ featuring Jess Glynne, won a GRAMMY Award for ‘Best Dance Recording’ in 2015, not to mention two Ivor Novello nods for the band’s multi-instrumentalist/producer, Jack Patterson. They released their mighty single ‘Rockabye’ at the end of 2016. It sat at number one for nine consecutive weeks in the UK, featuring vocals from Anne-Marie and Sean Paul.

The Vamps…

…have a following that continues to grow rapidly. Since 2013, they have had five UK Top 10 singles, two smash hit albums and their YouTube and VEVO channels have topped ½ billion views and 2.7 million subscribers. The Vamps have won Best Breakthrough, Best British Single and Best British Group (twice!) at the Radio 1 Teen Awards, as well as being nominated for Best Love Song and Best Breakout Group at the Teen Choice Awards. Their current single, All Night, is rising up the charts around the globe and has picked up over 100 million streams worldwide, making it currently the 21st most streamed song on Spotify in the world.

The Vamps’ Brad Simpson said:

“We all can’t wait to play the Isle of Wight Festival! We love playing festivals!”

The Strypes…

…are a four piece rock’n’roll band from Ireland. They began playing together at primary school and signed a record deal in 2012. Their debut album Snapshot was produced by Chris Thomas (Sex Pistols/Beatles) and made the top five in the UK album charts. Their follow up Little Victories cracked the UK top 20 and reached number One in their home country. Their TV appearances include Later with Jools Holland, Late Night with Letterman and Conan O’Brien.

The Strypes’ Ross Farrelly said:

“We love the Isle of Wight Festival. It’s one of our favourite festivals, so being invited back to play is incredible news! We can’t wait. Roll on June!”

The Amazons…

….took the new music scene by storm when they released ‘Stay With Me’, produced by Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood and The Maccabees). They have already been championed by BBC Music Introducing, featured on the BBC Sound of 2017 shortlist and the MTV Brand New for 2017 shortlist.

The Amazons’ Matt Thompson said:

“We’re very excited to be escaping the mainland to play Isle of Wight Festival for the second time. We had a blast last year at the Jack Rocks tent and can’t wait to join a line-up of some of our favourite artists”

The Isle of Wight Festival takes place on 8-11 June and tickets are available via the event’s official site.

Comments

comments