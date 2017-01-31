Peter Capaldi has announced he will be leaving Doctor Who at the end of the year.

Although the Twelfth Doctor is returning for 12 episodes in April, his time as Time Lord will come to an end during the Christmas special.

The upcoming series will also be the last for Steven Moffat, the sci-fi show’s writer and executive producer.

Capaldi told Radio 2: One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best.

I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.

The 58-year-old actor also paid tribute to fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead.

Moffat said he has been delighted to work with Capaldi, and had never imagined that they would one day be standing on the Tardis together.

He teased: But hey, it’s still a long way from over. Peter’s amazing, fiery, turbulent Doctor is still fighting the good fight, and his greatest adventures are yet to come.

Monsters of the universe, be on your guard – Capaldi’s not done with you yet!

The Doctor is going to gain a new companion called Bill Potts in the 10th series of the relaunched show, who is played by Pearl Mackie.

Matt Lucas will also be returning as Nardole, with the likes of Michelle Gomez and David Suchet slated to make guest appearances.

