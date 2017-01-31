Theresa May’s Brexit battle is moving back to Westminster after a day of diplomacy in Cardiff and Dublin, as MPs begin debating the bill to approve triggering Article 50.

Two days have been set aside for a debate on the bill’s second reading in the Commons, with pro-Remain MPs attempting to prevent it going ahead by tabling a series of wrecking amendments.

Five amendments – two all-party, one from the Scottish National Party, one from Labour backbenchers and one from the Liberal Democrats – have been tabled by the bill’s opponents.

Ahead of her Commons battle, the Prime Minister met the leaders of the UK’s devolved governments for Brexit talks in Cardiff and then met the Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny in Dublin.

Speaking ahead of the Commons debate, Brexit Secretary David Davis said that after last year’s referendum MPs will be considering a very simple question: Do we trust the people or not?

He will urge MPs to respect the referendum result, pass the bill and allow formal negotiations with the EU to begin following last week’s Supreme Court judgment, without attempting to tie the Government’s hands.

Mr Davis is expected to say: It’s not a bill about whether or not the UK should leave the EU, or how it should do so. It’s simply about implementing a decision already made, a point of no return already passed.

We asked the people of the UK if they wanted to leave the EU; they decided they did.

The Commons timetable proposed by the Government for debating the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill looks like this:

:: MPs today begin two days of debate on the Bill’s second reading, with the Commons likely to sit until midnight.

:: On Wednesday, starting at 7pm, there will be three votes: the first on amendments attempting to block the bill, the second for or against the bill, and then a timetable motion.

:: If the timetable motion is approved, starting next Monday there will be three more days of debate and votes at the committee stage on the dozens of detailed amendments to the bill tabled already.

:: That will be followed by the third reading of the bill next Wednesday, completing the bill’s passage through the Commons.

Jeremy Corbyn is facing a mutiny from up to 100 pro-Remain Labour MPs for ordering them to vote for the bill.

Two frontbenchers, Tulip Siddiq and Jo Stevens, have already quit and more are expected to follow.

Smaller parties are attempting to defeat the bill and the Green Party’s co-leader Caroline Lucas has tabled one of the all-party amendments attempting to block its progress.

The bill is derisory, quite frankly, it’s insulting – it’s about 136 words, she told Sky News. It doesn’t give Parliament what it needs. We asked for something that was amendable that would set out the direction of travel.

We haven’t got that. There’s no white paper. The Prime Minister is insulting MPs and trying to prevent us having the scrutiny the public deserves.

SNP MPs claim there has been inadequate consultation and questions have been left unanswered.

We have 98% of Scottish MPs who have said they won’t vote to trigger Article 50, Europe spokesman Stephen Gethins told Sky News. We’re willing to work with parties across the political spectrum. We’ve reached out.

This goes to the heart of why you have a Parliament. One thing that struck me is how afraid the Government is of any kind of scrutiny. If this Government was confident in its plans, if it knew what it was doing it wouldn’t be scared of scrutiny.

The opponents do not have the numbers to defeat the Government – either at the second reading or at the committee stage – and while the Article 50 debates will be bruising, the bill will go through.

Comments

comments