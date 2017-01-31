Hovertravel Announced As Official Partner Of Hampshire And Isle Of Wight Air Ambulance

The sky’s the limit for one local charity thanks to a cross-Solent travel company.

Hovertravel has announced its become an official partner of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

It hopes to put on fundraising events and marketing campaigns throughout the year, with the aim of raising as much money for the emergency service as possible.

The charity relies solely on public donations to keep it up in the air and to deliver critical care to those in need.

Neil Chapman, MD of Hovertravel, said:

“We are proud to be supporting the vital work of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and to be helping the charity maintain its life-saving service. Hovertravel is committed to delivering a positive impact to the communities on both sides of the Solent and we look forward to developing our relationship with this very worthy charity over the coming years.”

Alex Lochrane, Chief Executive of HIOWAA, said:

“Hovertravel plays an important part in local life in Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight and we are delighted that they have chosen to support us. It currently costs in excess of £9,000 to maintain our life-saving service and we could not do it without the support and generosity of local businesses. “In addition to sponsorship commitments, the partnership will be supported by numerous Hovertravel employee fundraising activities, as well as marketing campaigns aimed at increasing public awareness for the Air Ambulance.”

