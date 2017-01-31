Isle Of Wight Childcare Consultation Ends

Do you think the Isle of Wight has enough childcare for children aged under five?

Today (Tuesday) is the last chance to have your say on an Isle of Wight Council consultation over whether changes need to be made when it comes to nursery and preschool provision.

In February, the Government released £13 million to allow councils to deliver 30 hours of free childcare for working parents of 3 and 4 year olds.

All 3 and 4 year olds are entitled to 15 hours of free childcare a week. An additional 15 hours is for families where both parents are working (or the sole parent is working in a lone-parent family) and each parent earns the equivalent of 16 hours a week at the national minimum or living wage.

In order to ensure services and provisions are in place from September 2017, the Isle of Wight Council wants to hear from you. The survey is live and will run until Tuesday 31 January 2017.

