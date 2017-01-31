Isle Of Wight Joins Protest To Stop Donald Trump Visit

Residents on the Isle of Wight are the latest to take part in protests this evening (Tuesday) to stop the USA’s president from coming, on a state visit, to the UK.

A demonstration is currently underway in Newport (6 pm), to stop Donald Trump from visiting the UK after he signed an executive order banning people from seven mainly Muslim countries from travelling to the USA for 90 days.

A petition calling for the state visit to be cancelled has gathered more than 1.6 million signatures nationwide. A rival pro-visit petition has more than 90,000.

Crowds are gathering in St Thomas’ Square with banners to show their support.

