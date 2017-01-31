The sister of murdered MP Jo Cox has told Sky News she would have been "delighted" at the launch today of a Commission on Loneliness – a project which was the MP’s idea.

Family members and colleagues of the former MP for Batley and Spen are to work with 13 leading organisations and charities to help people suffering from loneliness – described as Britain’s silent epidemic.

The commission will publish its recommendations in December.

Jo’s sister Kim Leadbeater told Sky News Jo would have loved the fact the commission is coming to fruition.

It’s brilliant. Jo would have loved it. One of the things that Jo was really clear about was that there are issues that transcend party politics, she said.

It’s important that people from all political persuasions come together and try to make a difference and I certainly agree with that. So she’d have been absolutely delighted.

Jo Cox was shot and stabbed a week before last year’s EU referendum.

Speaking to Sky News, Kim explained how the commission – which she is involved in – is providing a positive focus for the family.

We’re doing well. We have our dark moments and our dark days. But again, we re-group and we think ‘what would Jo want me to do?’, and she’d want me to stay positive, she said.

She’d want me to stay focused on changing things for the better.

Labour MP Rachel Reeves was a friend of Jo Cox and is co-chairing the new commission along with Conservative MP Seema Kennedy.

Ms Reeves said Jo was concerned about loneliness from a young age: As a young girl she used to go out on the post round with her grandfather who was a postman in West Yorkshire, and she realised that for some people her granddad was the only person they were going to see that day or perhaps for days at a time.

:: Neo-Nazi Thomas Mair gets whole life sentence for MP Jo Cox’s murder

And that had quite a profound impact on Jo.

Research carried out by the organisations involved with the commission show more than nine million people admit they are always or often lonely – with two thirds of those saying they would never admit in public.

It also describes how the British instinct to put a brave face on it is masking a social crisis.

Camilla Leveridge suffered from post-natal depression following the birth of her son Sonny.

She said she isolated herself from friends and family and even her child.

In my eyes at the time, my life had been turned upside down and it wasn’t in a good way, she said.

I just felt horrible and I completely distanced myself from him which made me feel even worse. It’s hard to describe really what thoughts you go through.

You just shut down.

She received help from Action for Children.

Other organisations helping with the commission also include Age UK, The Red Cross and the Alzheimer’s Society.

(c) Sky News 2017: Jo Cox’s ‘Commission on Loneliness’ to be launched

Comments

comments