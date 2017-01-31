very strong winds for the Isle of Wight The Met Office is warning ofon Friday.

It says we can expect gusts of up to 80 mph in exposed coastal areas, and that could mean damage and delays.

A weather warning will be in force between 6am and midnight.



The forecast warns:

“A number of potentially vigorous low pressure systems are likely to move quickly towards northwest Europe later this week. One of these, on Friday, may affect parts of southern parts of the UK. However it is worth stressing that there are a number of scenarios in which the strongest winds miss the UK altogether. Even so, spells of wet and windy weather will be affecting many areas later this week.”

