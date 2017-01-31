Isle of Wight dad Jon Platt is due before the Supreme Court in London today (Tuesday).

It is over the non-payment of a school fine, originally issued by the Isle of Wight Council when he took his daughter out of school during term-time.

Mr Platt has twice won a ruling in his favour, because his daughter’s attendance was considered to be “regular”.

Today that’ll be appeal by the Department For Education and the Island’s local authority. The case was launched, however, when the Isle of Wight Council was run by a different ruling group.

Mr Platt argues parents whose children attend class regularly should not be labelled criminals.

The Government is arguing that attendance and achievement are linked.

Comments

comments