Ventnor first team continued their good run of form with a 50-7 win against Chineham.

In similar fashion to last week’s game Ventnor were the first to get on the score sheet with captain (and A.J. Wells Man of the Match) Andy Gough converting a penalty awarded within the first five minutes of the game.

It was not to be one way traffic though and not long after Chineham was able to score under the posts through miss communication in the back line and missed tackles. This however would be the last time Ventnor would allow Chineham to score for the remainder of the fixture.

Ventnor forwards have been hugely influential in both this and previous fixtures. They have worked tirelessly throughout, setting up some great phase play as well as setting a strong base for the back line to attack from. Gough managed to rack up four tries to his total from number 8. One of which was a well-executed training ground move between himself and returning player (after the birth of his first son) Coach/player Damo Marriott.

Sam Lines added two to his tally, one of which was a perfectly timed interception from inside his half to run the length of the pitch and score. Lewis Jones with his signature side step managed to outdo the Chineham full back to get on the score sheet. Paul Berry on his return to the team got the final try, and points for the game. Ventnor dominated this fixture and was a far cry from the reverse that was played earlier in the season.

The result gave Ventnor their third straight win in Hampshire 1.

AJ Wells & Sons Man of the match- Andy Gough

Ventnor Haven Fishery Cod eye of the day- Jake Babington

Team: Tucker, Pratt, Dawson, Jones, Morley, Saville, Pickard,Berry, Marriott, Lines, Gough, Babington, Richardson,Urbonas, Harris, Ward, Turner, Gilbert,W. Riches

Comments

comments