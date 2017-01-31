WATCH LIVE: Isle of Wight father, Jon Platt, is appearing at the Supreme Court in London today (Tuesday).

Scroll down for video link

It is over the non-payment of a school fine, originally issued by the Isle of Wight Council when he took his daughter out of school during term-time.

Case Overview

Mr Platt requested permission to take his daughter out of school for a holiday, which was refused by her school’s headteacher. Mr Platt took his daughter out of school on holiday for seven days and as a result, he was issued with a fixed penalty notice in respect of the absence.

Mr refused to pay the penalty of £60 by the initial deadline and so he was sent a further invoice for £120. Mr platt didn’t pay that either and was prosecuted on the basis of his alleged failure to secure regular attendance at school of his daughter.

Mr Platt pleaded Not Guilty before the Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court. The defence submitted that there was no case to answer as the respondent’s daughter had in fact attended school regularly. The attendance register showed attendance at 92.3 per cent.

The Magistrates’ Court held that the respondent’s daughter was a regular attender and ruled that there was no case to answer. On appeal, the High Court found that the Magistrates’ Court was entitled to take into account attendance outside the offence dates when determining the attendance of the respondent’s daughter. An appeal was made by the Isle of Wight Council to the Supreme Court.

You can watch the proceedings live on the Supreme Court website here.

Comments

comments