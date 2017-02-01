A chef who went to Syria to fight Islamic State with the Kurds killed himself so he wouldn’t be captured, his parents have said.

Ryan Lock was reportedly killed on 21 December during an offensive by anti-IS forces to retake the city of Raqqa.

The 20-year-old, from Chichester, West Sussex, had no previous military experience and had joined Kurdish militia after telling his family he was going on holiday to Turkey in August.

When his death was announced, it was said that Kurdish military forces told Mr Lock’s family that he was killed along with four other YPG fighters.

Now it has emerged he turned the gun upon himself to avoid being taken by the militant group and used as a propaganda tool.

A report said the wound that caused Mr Lock’s death indicated the gun made contact with the bottom of the chin.

Mr Lock’s father, Jon Plater, confirmed he appeared to have taken his own life, as efforts were under way to repatriate his body.

In an earlier statement, Mr Plater said: Since we heard the devastating news of Ryan, it’s been pretty tough, especially the difficulties surrounding the repatriation.

We are grateful to the YPG for bringing him home.

A YPG spokesman said the body of Mr Lock had been handed over to the British Consulate and his body was due to be repatriated to the UK in the next few days.

Video footage of a military ceremony honouring the Briton showed a coffin draped in Kurdish colours, bearing his photograph and a Union flag, being carried to an ambulance by fighters.

At the ceremony, YPG General Command member Mihyedin Xirki said: We bless the resistance of British martyr Berxwedan Givara (their name for Ryan) for the families of all martyrs and the British people.

Our martyr fell putting up a brave fight. The courageous and honourable resistance of the YPG has directed conscientious people from all around the world to join the YPG.

Comments

comments