Councillor Paul Fuller Appointed Head Of Isle Of Wight’s Scrutiny Committee

A new head of the Isle of Wight Council’s Scrutiny Committee has been appointed at tonight’s Extraordinary Council meeting (Wednesday).

Councillor Paul Fuller has taken on the role, which is designed to hold councillors to account when making decisions.

The committee’s previous chairman, Councillor Dave Stewart, was appointed Council Leader at a full council meeting last month and could not continue in the role.

At that same meeting, councillors clashed over how the Scrutiny vacancy should be filled. Some argued that it should be decided by committee, with the Vice Chair of Scrutiny stepping-in until the decision was finalised.

Others accused colleagues of a lack of transparency. Seven councillors requested tonight’s Extraordinary Meeting of the Full Council in order to settle the matter.

