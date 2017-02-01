Do you often spend what seems like an eternity driving round and round the block or in a car park looking for a space?

Well, you are not alone.

Every year, motorists in the UK spend nearly four days on average searching for those elusive vacant spots, according to a study.

The issue seems to be worst in London, where it typically takes a driver almost eight minutes searching for somewhere to leave their vehicle after a journey.

This compares with five minutes in the East of England and East Midlands, said research by trade body the British Parking Association (BPA).

A survey of 2,000 adults found 59% of people are frustrated by drivers who park badly and take up two spaces.

Meanwhile, 48% are annoyed by a lack of spaces and 27% by car parks that are difficult to navigate.

BPA chief executive Patrick Troy said: Ease of access and convenience as well as safety and lighting are key issues for motorists when looking to park.

The BPA is committed to assisting motorists in having the best possible parking experience by building public confidence in using newer technologies which can make finding and paying for parking so much easier.

(c) Sky News 2017: Drivers waste four days a year looking for parking spaces, new research shows

