A football fan who travelled with 56 tickets to a match to save money has highlighted the confusion of the rail fares system.

Newcastle supporter Jonny posted a picture on twitter of the tickets laid on his bed and jokingly thanked his friend for the worst advice AV ever received.

Get a split ticket to oxford he said. FIFTY SIX TICKETS ARE YOU HAVING ME ON.

But he did say the split tickets saved him £60.

Other travellers have told of the lengths they have gone to save money by buying split tickets – one football fan posting a picture of a mound of tickets for a trip to see Southampton, which he said saved him £30.

Now following years of confusion, Britain’s rail fares system is to be overhauled in a trial of easier ways to buy the cheapest tickets.

The pricing of single journeys will be brought in for some trips so passengers find it easier to work out if they would be better off with two single tickets or a return ticket.

Some fares for long, connecting journeys will be axed in favour of cheaper existing tickets, in an effort to eliminate the need for split ticketing.

There are also plans to make it easier to use ticket vending machines.

Rail Delivery Group director of customer experience Jacqueline Starr said: We know customers can find it hard to get the right ticket for their journey due to complex rules and regulations built up by governments over decades.

There are more than 16 million different train fares, many of which nobody has ever bought.

This also makes it more difficult to give passengers the right, simple options on ticket machines.

Working with government, we’re determined to overhaul the system to cut out red tape, jargon and complication to make it easier for customers to buy fares they can trust, including from ticket machines.

Lianna Etkind, public transport campaigner at the Campaign for Better Transport, welcomed plans to simplify the horribly complicated fares system.

But she called for the introduction of long overdue part-time season tickets and said rail companies should protect staffing levels at stations, as machines cannot replace trained, visible members of staff.

A Commons’ Transport Select Committee report published in October said the rail ticketing system was dogged by unfairness, complexity and a lack of transparency but train companies blamed Government regulations.

The trials will begin in May on selected routes, including East Midlands, Cross Country and Virgin Trains’ east and west coast services.

