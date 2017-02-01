WATCH: Green Travel Month’s Planet-Friendly Isle Of Wight Commute

Green Travel Month starts today (Wednesday) and the Island’s Chamber of Commerce wants us to swap our school-run car trip, or motor-powered journey to work, for public transport or a bicycle instead.

Watch: Why drive if you can cycle?

The Chamber Of Commerce says it is working with Isle of Wight businesses and is challenging firms to change the way employees get to work, or to save money and get a healthier workforce.

It has launched a Green Travel Plan and is supporting Isle of Wight schemes and sustainable travel firms.

Campaign group CycleWight is backing the campaign. Chair Tim Thorne said:

“It’s great place….we’ve got that natural beauty as well. Modern bikes are much lighter…they’ve got lots of gears. A few weeks practice and you’re ready to go. We’re as safe as anywhere else and it’s much safer to be healthy cycling than to be a couch potato.”

Ben Gunstone is from Stainless Games in Newport. He cycles to work from Cowes and claims it is quicker:

“I cycle to work because it’s the best way to get to work. It’s great fun. I think it’s quicker…compared to the bus. There have been a few other people that get the bus from Cowes in the morning and I’m always into work before them. It’s a far more enjoyable experience and it’s free.”

Ben Silk is from Rouse Limited in Newport. He says it cycling is an easy workout:

“It’s not convenient every day, but most days I’m on the bike. It enable me to get a workout in before work…and after work, without taking up time in my calendar.”

Dr Elinor Jenkins works for the NHS at St Mary’s Hospital:

“It’s free. It’s the carbon footprint as well. I never have a problem parking.”

