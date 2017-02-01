Isle Of Wight Council Scrutiny Role To Be Filled At Extraordinary Meeting

Four Isle of Wight Council roles must be filled later (Wednesday) at a public meeting at County Hall, Newport, including a position that is designed to hold councillors to account when decisions are made.

A new Chair of the Scrutiny Committee will be considered. The committee’s previous chairman, Councillor Dave Stewart, was appointed Council Leader last month and could not continue in the role.

At that same meeting, councillors clashed over how the Scrutiny vacancy should be filled. Some argued that it should be decided by committee, with the Vice Chair of Scrutiny stepping-in until the decision was finalised. Others accused colleagues of a lack of transparency. Seven councillors requested tonight’s Extraordinary Meeting of the Full Council in order to settle the matter.

The roles of Chair of the Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Sub Committee and Chair of the Audit Committee are also expected to be filled.

And following the death of Arreton and Newchurch Councillor Colin Richards, a new Chair of the Appeals Committee will be considered.

