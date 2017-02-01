LIVE UPDATES: Isle of Wight Council To Fill Key Authority Roles

Isle of Wight Radio is reporting live from County Hall, Newport, this evening (Wednesday), where four key Isle of Wight Council roles are expected to be filled.

A new Chair of the Scrutiny Committee is to be considered. The roles of Chair of the Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Sub Committee and Chair of the Audit Committee are also expected to be discussed.

And following the death of Arreton and Newchurch Councillor Colin Richards, a new Chair of the Appeals Committee will be considered.

Read the full details here and watch our LIVE blog below, written by Isle of Wight Radio’s Jo Symes, when the meeting starts at 5pm:

Jamie White 1st February 20175:34 pm

The meeting has now adjourned.

Thank you for following our live feed this evening.
Jamie White 1st February 20175:26 pm

Councillor Roger Whitby-Smith has been appointed Chairman of the Appeals Committee.

Jamie White 1st February 20175:25 pm

Councillors are discussing who will be the next Chairman of the Appeals Committee.

Jamie White 1st February 20175:24 pm

Councillor Reginald Barry has been appointed Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Jamie White 1st February 20175:22 pm

Chairman of the Audit Committee position is being discussed.

Jamie White 1st February 20175:21 pm

Councillor Gordon Kendall has been appointed Chairman of the Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Sub Committee.

Jamie White 1st February 20175:19 pm

Councillor Gordon Kendall has been nominated by Councillor Julia Baker-Smith and seconded by Council Leader, Dave Stewart.

Jamie White 1st February 20175:18 pm

Councillors are appointing a new chairman of the Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Sub Committee.

Jamie White 1st February 20175:17 pm

Councillor Paul Fuller has been appointed the new chair of the Scrutiny Committee.

Jamie White 1st February 20175:13 pm

Councillor Julia Baker-Smith has nominated Councillor Paul Fuller and it has been seconded.

Jamie White 1st February 20175:12 pm

A new Scrutiny Committee chairman is about to be appointed.

Jamie White 1st February 20175:10 pm

I’m Jo Symes and I’m reporting live from the council chamber at County Hall in Newport.

