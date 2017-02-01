LIVE UPDATES: Isle of Wight Council To Fill Key Authority Roles

Isle of Wight Radio is reporting live from County Hall, Newport, this evening (Wednesday), where four key Isle of Wight Council roles are expected to be filled.

A new Chair of the Scrutiny Committee is to be considered. The roles of Chair of the Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Sub Committee and Chair of the Audit Committee are also expected to be discussed.

And following the death of Arreton and Newchurch Councillor Colin Richards, a new Chair of the Appeals Committee will be considered.

Read the full details here and watch our LIVE blog below, written by Isle of Wight Radio’s Jo Symes, when the meeting starts at 5pm:

Comments

comments