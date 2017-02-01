An Isle of Wight man has been described as ‘blooming like a flower’ since moving in to a mobile home.

It’s after his temporary camp site home was destroyed in a fire.

‘Eli’ was re-homed thanks to the Pop-Up Soup Kitchen and volunteers from the Salvation Army, as we reported on Christmas Eve last year.

Now, six weeks on, Trevor Blaney from the Pop-Up Soup kitchen says ‘Eli’ is doing well:

“He’s doing incredibly well. You take these people of the street and put them somewhere like his mobile home and he’s blooming like a flower. He looks better, he speaks better, his demeanour’s better. I had a phone call from him the other day… he rang me up and said ‘hey man, I’ll be in Sandown soon, do you want a cup of coffee?’ It’s not’s like a sentence that you’d expect that person to say and that’s when you know you’re making a difference to someone’s life.”

After assurances that the area had been vacated, waste contractors Amey have cleared the area six weeks after the fire – see the pictures of before and after below.

Trevor added:

“I do have to wish the people of the isle of wight and all the followers of the soup kitchen for their continuing support because without them we wouldn’t be able to do the things we’ve talked about.”

