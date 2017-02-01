Scroll down for update

We are now going to have to wait – possibly up to six weeks – before we find out if school term time holidays are deemed illegal.

Jon Platt appeared at the Supreme Court yesterday – having already won twice in court in his battle against the Isle of Wight Council – having taken his daughter out during term time.

Jon’s case against the Isle of Wight Council was adjourned with judges saying a decision will be made in ‘due course’.

On Jon Platt’s School Refunds Facebook page, he wrote:

“It’s over!

“Some of you may have followed events live online.

“For those of you who didn’t here’s the summary. The Secretary of State and IW Council argued that ‘regular attendance’ means every single day barring statutory defence, such as illness.

“That ANY unauthorised absence (even a child being one minute late, once) triggers criminal liability and then it is entirely up to the Local Authority IF they choose to prosecute.

“We argued that it means ‘frequently’. We haven’t got the judgement and I have no idea when we will get it.

“Gut instinct…. I think we may have lost if I’m honest!! The Justices asked a very pertinent question, ‘why were we suggesting that the requirement of 100% attendance is ABSURD… what’s wrong with requiring children to attend every day that the school requires it’. To me that seems ominous.

“If I’m right and this goes against us, it’s going to have serious implications way beyond what the DfE understand. There were 12.8 million unauthorised absences last year. The actions of all those parents will have been CRIMINAL if we lose. Going forward I predict thousands of parents will opt to de-register their children from school and either put them in private education or home educate. (These rules don’t apply to private schools or children who are home educated). Head Teachers will come under huge pressure to authorise absences. Parents will take their child to the GP for every minor ailment to avoid it being recorded as unauthorised.

“So what can we do? VOTE! Contact YOUR COUNTY COUNCILLOR TONIGHT. Ask them to give an undertaking that if you vote for them they will insist that the code of conduct in respect of unauthorised absence allows for a reasonable interpretation… that parents will not face fines or prosecution if their children have better than 90% attendance.

“Most COUNTY Council elections are decided by a few hundred votes. You can change policy in your area but only if you vote and make your views known to those standing for election.

“Now…. I need a beer.”