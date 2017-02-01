Three Councillors Appointed Chair Positions At The Isle Of Wight Council

Three chair positions at the Isle of Wight Council have been appointed at an extraordinary council meeting this evening (Wednesday).

Councillor Gordon Kendall has filled the position of Chairman of Health and Adult Social Care Sub-Committee. It was voted that new Chairman of the Audit Committee should be Councillor Reginald Barry.

Meanwhile, Councillor Paul Fuller has been appointed Chairman of the Scrutiny Committee at tonight’s meeting at County Hall, Newport, who has taken over from the new Isle of Wight Council Leader, Dave Stewart.

Councillor Roger Whitby-Smith has been appointed the Chairman of the Appeals Committee, taking over from Councillor Colin Richards who passed away last month.

Comments

comments