There are long delays reported heading into Newport this morning (Wednesday).

Routes from Blackwater, Cowes and Fairlee Road direction are all said to be very busy.

Southern Vectis has tweeted to say its bus routes 5 and 8 could be subject to delays.

Tune into 107 & 102 FM for the latest info – or check out our LIVE travel map http://iwradio.co.uk/2016/09/26/isle-wight-roadworks/

