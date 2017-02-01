Tributes Paid To Former Councillors At Isle Of Wight Council Meeting

Tributes have been paid to former councillors of the Isle of Wight at an extraordinary council meeting tonight (Wednesday).

Former Arreton and Newchurch Councillor, Colin Richards and former council leader, Councillor Morris Baron OBE, died last month following illnesses.

Newly appointed Isle of Wight Council Leader, Dave Stewart, describe Councillor Richards as a “decent man” and said Councillor Barton’s reputation proceeds him on the Isle of Wight and praised him for his work into Public Services.

Councillor Richards was also the chairman of the Appeal Committee. At the meeting this evening, he was replaced by Councillor Roger Whitby-Smith.

