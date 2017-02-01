WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph

Donald Trump’s trade chief Peter Navarro claims Germany is using the weak euro to exploit the US and its EU partners.

:: Metro, The Times

Rail bosses pledge the biggest overhaul of train fares for the last 30 years, promising passengers the cheapest available price on journeys.

:: The i

President Trump may face one of the largest public demonstrations in British political history during his state visit, with up to 1.5 million protesters expected.

:: The Guardian

A leading thinktank is predicting the biggest rise in inequality since Margaret Thatcher was prime minister, with inflation, welfare cuts and poor pay punishing the poorest.

:: The Sun

A Nigerian woman has cost the NHS £500,000 after going into labour with quads on a jet to Heathrow.

:: Daily Mail

Also leads on health tourism, claiming the NHS is losing hundreds of millions of pounds a year due to hospitals failing to bill overseas patients.

:: Daily Mirror

Madeleine McCann’s parents have lost a court bid to sue the former police chief who claims they covered up their daughter’s death.

:: Daily Express

The Daily Express says a group of pro EU MPs are planning to amend the proposed law to include a final vote which could reverse Brexit once negotiations are complete.

:: Daily Star

A Premier League football star has been forced to switch clubs after having a secret baby with a fan.

:: Watch the Press Preview on Sky News every evening at 10.30pm and 11.30pm. Wednesday night’s reviewers will be Stig Abell, editor of The Times Literary Supplement, and documentary maker and journalist Jenny Kleeman.

Comments

comments