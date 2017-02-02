Cancellations On Red Funnel Sailings

Red Funnel has cancelled a number of sailings today (Thursday) and next week.

Scroll down for update

Today’s 7.30pm and 10.30pm sailings from Cowes to Southampton, and the 9pm and 11.55pm sailings from Southampton to Cowes are off.

The firm has also cancelled the 11.55pm on Saturday, March 11 from Cowes and the 1.20am Sunday, March 12 from Southampton.

Red Funnel said the cancellations are due essential maintenance.

*UPDATED 12.55pm

*Red Funnel has said planned maintenance today has now been halted and today’s affected crossings will now be running.

